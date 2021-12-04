Sisodia, Gopal Rai launch MCD Badlaav Campaign for forthcoming MCD elections

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Minister and State Convenor Gopal Rai launched an MCD Badlaav Campaign for the forthcoming MCD elections on Saturday. The launch event was held at the party headquarters and saw a presence of party workers and office-bearers of various levels. At the same time, Mandal level teams of the party prepared to launch the campaign in their own area.

While launching the campaign, Gopal Rai issued a telephone number, on which anyone can give miss call to become a party member. The target is to add 50 lakh people to the Aam Aadmi party within the next three months. Gopal Rai said, ''We have all gathered here today to launch this great campaign to bring a change in the MCD, to make more people a member of the AAP, to make people the soldiers of this change, and to throw the BJP out of the MCD. I would urge you to go ahead with your campaign with full preparations.''

He added, ''As part of this campaign, we have to go to every corner in Delhi and let people know that just the way they chose Arvind Kejriwal to eradicate corruption from the Delhi Government; the time has now come for the MCD. You have to work 3 days at the same booth and get at least 300 members from each booth, it's important to remember that. Our target is to make 50 lakh people members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the coming 3 months.'' Manish Sisodia said, ''All of us here have been running a political movement in the country for the last nine years. We did not form a party. Even today, the Aam Aadmi Party is not a party, it is a movement. The Aam Aadmi Party is the only party in the nation's history, whose demeanour and way of working are being replicated by all parties, new and old, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.''He further said, ''Our first task was to change the political discourse of the country, and you have accomplished that. You have forced the system to talk about education and the politics of honesty. We have to work to realise our dream to change the country and to achieve the goal of voting the BJP out of power in order to do that. We have to transform Delhi into a clean capital. Every AAP member must have the drive to make these dreams come true, to make Delhi shine, and for that, to first throw the corrupt, havoc-wreaking BJP out of the MCD.'' (ANI)

