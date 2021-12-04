Left Menu

Mamata may visit Nepal next week

A formal letter has been sent to the Centre for necessary permission, the official said..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:42 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may travel to Nepal next week on an invitation by Nepali Congress, the ruling party of that country, an official said on Saturday.

Banerjee has accepted the invitation to be present at the Nepali Congress' 14th National Convention scheduled to be held from December 10 to 12 in Kathmandu, where she may be among the speakers.

She has been invited to the inaugural session on December 10, he said.

''It is our firm belief that your gracious presence will encourage us to work together in the strengthening of democracy in our region and beyond and reinforce our party-to-party relations,'' the invitation signed by Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba read. A formal letter has been sent to the Centre for necessary permission, the official said.

. “The CM has accepted an invitation to speak at a programme in Kathmandu on December 10,” he said.

In case Banerjee travels to Nepal, she may fly straight to Goa, where her party is planning to be in the reckoning in the state poll in 2021, the next day to attend a Trinamool Congress programme there, the official added.

Banerjee is slated to travel to Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda and Nadia districts from Tuesday. She will hold back to back administrative review meetings in those districts.

