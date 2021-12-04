Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi condole death of ex-Andhra Pradesh CM K Rosaiah

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and veteran party leader K Rosaiah.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi spoke to Rosaiah's son K Shiva Subba Rao, and expressed their condolences to him and family members.

Rosaiah was a chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and he had also served as governor of Tamil Nadu. He died at a private hospital in Hyderabad at the age of 88 years.

