PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of veteran journalist Vinod Dua
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Anand Sharma on Saturday expressed their condolences over the death of veteran journalist Vinod Dua.

''The news of the sudden demise of senior journalist Shri Vinod Dua is tragic. My condolences to his family and friends,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Expressing grief over Dua's demise, Sharma said he was a man of intellect, courage and convictions.

''Deeply saddened to know of the demise of Vinod Dua. The news has left his friends and admirers shocked. Vinod was a man of intellect, courage and strong convictions - now a fast disappearing breed. His multifaceted persona endeared him to people. He leaves at a time when his voice was much needed. He will be missed and always remembered,'' the senior Congress leader said in his message.

Dua, who started his career with Doordarshan in the black and white era and went on to make his mark in the digital space in the decades that followed, died in Delhi's Apollo hospital on Saturday. He was 67.

