Mamata Banerjee's aim to wipe out BJP from the Centre in 2024 elections, says TMC leader Madan Mitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's main target is to wipe out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Centre.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:15 IST
TMC MLA Madan Mitra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Madan Mitra on Saturday said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's main target is to wipe out Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Centre. While speaking to ANI, Mitra said, "I have known Mamata Banerjee for a long time. Her main aim is to wipe out PM Modi-led government from the Centre."

Mitra further added that the entire Opposition should come together. I hope that Mamata Banerjee will not miss the catch this time. At an event in Mumbai, the TMC chief said, "if all the regional parties come together then defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be very easy."

Trinamool Congress was once part of the UPA or United Progressive Alliance, an alliance of several parties including Congress that remained in power at the Centre for 10 years from 2004 to 2014. After the TMC's landslide victory in West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year, Mamata is continuously pitching for a strong alternative at the national level but indirectly taking on Congress.

Congress received a major jolt in Meghalaya after 12 of its MLAs out of 17 joined Trinamool Congress, making it the state's main Opposition. One of the prominent figures of the new entrants includes former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma. TMC has witnessed a steady stream of leaders joining its ranks after quitting from Congress in the last few months. In September, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined TMC after resigning from the primary membership of Congress. Following Faleiro shift, nine other leaders from Congress also joined TMC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

