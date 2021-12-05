Left Menu

Mamata condoles death of veteran journalist Vinod Dua

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:29 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday condoled the death of veteran journalist Vinod Dua.

Sixty-seven-year-old Dua died in a hospital in Delhi on Saturday, his daughter Mallika Dua had said.

''I deeply mourn the death of prominent journalist Vinod Dua. He had made imprints of success for a long time. He was one of the torchbearers in news reading on television,'' Banerjee said in a statement in Bengali.

''He was a fearless journalist who got Padmashri in 2008 for his contribution in the field of journalism and society,'' the statement added.

She extended condolences to Dua's two daughters and other members of his family, and his followers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

