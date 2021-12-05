Left Menu

Shiv Sena questioned Maharashtra BJP's silence over Gujarat CM's meet with business leaders in Mumbai

After the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of 'diverting' businesses from Maharashtra to West Bengal, Shiv Sena questioned Maharashtra BJP's silence over Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's Mumbai visit and his meeting with the business leaders and leading industry executives here.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-12-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 11:47 IST
Shiv Sena questioned Maharashtra BJP's silence over Gujarat CM's meet with business leaders in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the Bharatiya Janata Party accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of 'diverting' businesses from Maharashtra to West Bengal, Shiv Sena questioned Maharashtra BJP's silence over Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's Mumbai visit and his meeting with the business leaders and leading industry executives here. "Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Mumbai along with half his cabinet. He came to invite the industrialists in Mumbai to participate at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. They need the help of the industrialists of Mumbai to make a 'self-reliant Gujarat'. Why is BJP silent now?" Shiv Sena asked in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The BJP had earlier hit out at Mamata for trying to 'migrate' business to West Bengal after the latter met the industrialist in Mumbai during her visit to the city. "BJP believes that industries must be spread across the country. But is the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra asking her to take the industries away from Maharashtra, is a crucial question. Is the ruling Shiv Sena helping Mamata didi to take away employment opportunities, businesses and industries from Maharashtra?" BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had alleged.

The Saamana editorial further alleged the Centre is obstructing the work of the state government in West Bengal by defaming the MPs and MLAs of the state with the help of the Central Agencies. "Mamata, during her visit to the state informed that the Centre has sent 50 officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to West Bengal so that they could register false cases against the MPs and MLAs in the state. They are trying to defame West Bengal but the state will not back off and will put up a fight like Maharashtra," the editorial said.

The editorial added that Mamata during her three-day visit to Mumbai inspired us to fight. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021