Left Menu

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Dharmendra Pradhan undertakes cleanliness campaign in Varanasi

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday undertook a cleanliness campaign by cleaning the statue of India's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Maldahiya intersection in Varanasi.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 13:45 IST
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Dharmendra Pradhan undertakes cleanliness campaign in Varanasi
Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: Twitter account of Dharmendra Pradhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday undertook a cleanliness campaign by cleaning the statue of India's first deputy prime minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Maldahiya intersection in Varanasi. "Started cleanliness campaign by cleaning the statue of Iron Man Sardar Patel with the State President Swatantra Dev Singh and UP BJP members at Maldahiya intersection in Varanasi today, before the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by Prime Minister Narendra Modion December 13," Pradhan tweeted in Hindi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, cleanliness has become the priority of our government and today Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has turned into a mass movement with the immense support of the people. We are all determined to build a clean Kashi, a clean Uttar Pradesh and a clean India," he tweeted. Dharmendra Pradhan is the BJP's election in charge for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which are scheduled for next year.

To mark the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13, Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a three-day celebration 'Divya Kashi Bhavya Kashi' from December 12 to 14 in the PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, according to party sources. "Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham on December 13. There will be a Diwali-like celebration in Kashi. Every house, temple, ghat will be decorated with the earthen lamps and lights", sources said.

The BJP, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking another round of victory in elections in Uttar Pradesh Assembly, where it had stormed to power five years ago with a decisive mandate. The party had, in the 2017 polls, won 312 seats with a vote share of 39.67 per cent. This was followed by a strong electoral performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the BJP won 62 of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021