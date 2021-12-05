Left Menu

Goa Assembly polls 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1,000 per month to every woman

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party came to power in the State in the 2022 Assembly elections.

ANI | Navelim (Goa) | Updated: 05-12-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 14:39 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years if his party came to power in the State in the 2022 Assembly elections. Addressing an event here, Kejriwal said, "Griha Aadhar benefit for women will be increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 per month. Rs 1000 per month will be given to every female over 18 years. This is the biggest and the most effective women empowerment program in the world."

"They say Kejriwal is giving 'freebies'. Till date, only Ministers used to get freebies on taxpayers' money. What leaders are getting is a freebie, what people are getting is their right," he added. AAP has announced to contest all 40 seats in BJP-ruled Goa, where elections are due in next year. Apart from the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Shiv Sena and other parties will also be in the fray.

AAP has promised cash assistance of Rs 1,000 per month for every woman above the age of 18 years in Punjab as well. Punjab Assembly polls are also scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

