Left Menu

Nadda inaugurates OPD at AIIMS in HP's Bilaspur before function to mark 100 per cent vaccination

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-12-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 14:50 IST
Nadda inaugurates OPD at AIIMS in HP's Bilaspur before function to mark 100 per cent vaccination
BJP national President JP Nadda (Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated an out-patient department (OPD) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Nadda, who hails from Bilaspur, inaugurated the OPD before a function at AIIMS to mark the achievement of Himachal Pradesh of becoming the first state to fully vaccinate 100 per cent of its adult population against COVID-19.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur were present on the occasion.

The function also honoured those COVID-19 workers who played a significant role in the vaccination drive and gave them certificates.

As many as 53,86,393 eligible adults have been administered the second dose, a state official said.

Himachal Pradesh was also the first state to achieve the 100 per cent first dose vaccination of its adult population by the end of August.

The function is being held exactly three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 6 interacted virtually with the state's health workers and appreciated the state's efforts in the administration of vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021