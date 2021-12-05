Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM announces inaugurates several development projects at Kashipur

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated several development projects at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

ANI | Kashipur (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-12-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 15:12 IST
Uttarakhand CM announces inaugurates several development projects at Kashipur
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Kashipur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated several development projects at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district. "A total of Rs 137 crore has been spent on the development of the projects being inaugurated today. We aim to make Uttarakhand the best state in India. PM Modi visited Dehradun yesterday and inaugurated projects worth over Rs 18000 crore", Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government has a target of 25,000 tests for COVID-19 in a day. "We are aware of Omicron, we have held frequent meetings and high power committee meetings for this. We are doing random testing everywhere, we set a target of 25,000 tests in a day. We are also making people aware," Dhami said. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021