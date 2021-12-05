We gave students laptops, UP govt resorting to lathi-charge, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged lathi charge on the teachers who were taking out candle march in the state capital Lucknow. The former chief minister said that at least the previous government led by the SP was distributing laptops to the students while the present regime is resorting to lathi.

"BJP was making the country 'vishv guru'. Our government was at least distributing laptops to the students, whereas they (state government) is resorting to lathi," the SP chief told media here. "This is the difference. When the SP was in power in the state, new universities and colleges were started in the state. BJP will not understand the importance of employment," he said.

The SP chief further alleged that the BJP has only spread hatred, hunger and poverty in the state. Sharing the video of the purported incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "The UP government lathi-charged those seeking employment. Remember when BJP comes to ask for votes!" (ANI)