AAP MP Bhagwant Mann claims senior BJP leader offered him money, cabinet berth to join party

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:03 IST
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party president Bhagwant Mann on Sunday claimed a senior BJP leader offered him money and a place in the Union Cabinet to join the saffron party ahead of the state assembly polls next year.

Addressing the media here, the Sangrur MP asserted that he could not be bought with money or anything else.

Without naming anyone, Mann claimed the senior BJP leader contacted him four days ago and asked him, ''Mann sahab, what would you take to join the BJP?'' He alleged that he was also asked if ''you need money''.

The AAP leader further claimed that he was told that if he joined the BJP, he would be made a Union cabinet minister.

''I told him (BJP leader) that I am on a mission not on commission,'' said Mann, the AAP's lone MP from Punjab.

He said he told the BJP leader that there might be others ''whom you could buy''.

Mann said he could not be bought with money or anything else.

When asked to name the BJP leader, he said he would disclose it when the time comes.

The AAP leader claimed the BJP has no base in Punjab.

BJP leaders were not allowed to enter villages and faced anger from farmers over the farm laws that were repealed by the government last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

