BJP will never topple govt, it will come to power in Rajasthan with strong mandate in 2023: Shah

The party will go among the people and will come to power with a strong mandate in 2023, Shah said while addressing a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs here.Targeting the Congress, he said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had given the slogan of Garibi Hatao, but the work to remove poverty was started after the Narendra Modi government was formed in 2014.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 17:30 IST
BJP will never topple govt, it will come to power in Rajasthan with strong mandate in 2023: Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for accusing the BJP of trying to bring down his government last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the party will never topple the government and will come to power in the state with a strong mandate in 2023.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will win the 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan with two-thirds majority.

''They are always in fear that their government will collapse. Who is going to topple the government? BJP will never topple your government. The party will go among the people and will come to power with a strong mandate in 2023,'' Shah said while addressing a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs here.

Targeting the Congress, he said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had given the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', but the work to remove poverty was started after the Narendra Modi government was formed in 2014. The Congress worked only to remove the poor instead of poverty, he charged.

