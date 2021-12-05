Left Menu

There is wave in favour of BJP, says Yediyurappa

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years.There is a wave in favour of BJP across the country.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 17:31 IST
There is wave in favour of BJP, says Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed that there is a wave of public support in favour of his party in the country and the Congress will continue to sit in the opposition for the next 25 years.

''There is a wave in favour of BJP across the country. The Congress is going to remain in opposition for the next 25 years in Lok Sabha. The Congress is somehow breathing here in Karnataka,'' Yediyurappa told reporters here.

The BJP strongman was replying to a query on veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's alleged remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure on the development front.

Yediyurappa said as a senior Congress leader, Kharge should speak responsibly when the entire world admires Modi.

''Ghulam Nabi Azad has said the BJP and not the Congress will come to power next time. In this situation, if Mallikarjun Kharge makes such comments who will value his words. He should at least look at the ground realities,'' Yediyurappa said.

On the MLC elections in 25 seats across the 20 local bodies, which is scheduled on December 10, the former CM said he was confident of winning at least 16 out of 20 seats where the BJP is contesting.

Yediyurappa further said he is seeing a wave in favour of the BJP and people have decided to vote for the saffron party candidates this time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021