Left Menu

Varun Gandhi is speaking language of the Congress: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday slammed a leader of his own party Varun Gandhi for criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged lathi-charge on protesters in Lucknow, alleging that he is speaking the language of the Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 17:34 IST
Varun Gandhi is speaking language of the Congress: BJP MP
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav talks to ANI (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday slammed a leader of his own party Varun Gandhi for criticizing the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged lathi-charge on protesters in Lucknow, alleging that he is speaking the language of the Congress. "Varun Gandhi is speaking the language of the Congress. If there is any morality left in him and if has made up his mind that he will speak against the BJP and wants to go to Congress or anywhere else, then he should immediately resign from the BJP," said Yadav.

"He (Varun Gandhi) should respect the dignity and discipline of the party. BJP's discipline should be followed while he is in BJP," Yadav said. Sharing a video of the alleged lathi charge, Varun Gandhi on Sunday tweeted "These are also children of Bharat (Maa). Forget about accepting their demands, there is no one ready to even listen to them. And then they are made to face this barbaric lathi charge."

"Would they have faced the same treatment if they had been your children? You have vacancies as well as qualified candidates. Then why are you not filling the vacancies?" he said. UP police allegedly lathi-charged students protesting over teachers' recruitment in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021