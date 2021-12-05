Mayawati condemns lathi-charge on students protesting over teachers' recruitment in Lucknow

Left Menu

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday condemned the alleged lathi-charge on students protesting over teachers' recruitment in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 17:41 IST
BSP chief Mayawati (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday condemned the alleged lathi-charge on students protesting over teachers' recruitment in Lucknow. "It is sad and condemnable that hundreds of youths, who took out a peaceful candle march in Lucknow last night on the issue of old and pending case regarding recruitment of 69,000 teachers in Uttar Pradesh were lathi-charged by police," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"BSP demands that government immediately consider their legitimate demand," she added. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged incident.

He said that the previous government led by the SP was distributing laptops to the students while the present regime is resorting to lathi. "BJP was making the country 'vishv guru'. Our government was at least distributing laptops to the students, whereas they (state government) is resorting to lathi," said Yadav.

Sharing the video of the purported incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "The UP government lathi-charged those seeking employment. Remember this when BJP comes to ask for votes!" (ANI)

