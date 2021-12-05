Left Menu

Senior CPI(M) leader Sham Prasad Kesar dead

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:10 IST
Senior CPI(M) leader Sham Prasad Kesar dead
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader Sham Prasad Kesar died at a hospital here on Sunday, his family said.

He was 75.

“My father suffered high blood pressure on Tuesday and was shifted to (Shri Mata Vaishno Devi) Narayana (super-specialty) hospital, where he breathed his last today (Sunday),” Kesar's elder son Sangarash told PTI.

Kesar, who served as the CPI(M) state committee member and regional secretary Jammu, is survived by his wife and two sons.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami expressed grief over the demise of the party leader.

He said the deceased leader remained a staunch fighter for the rights of the working class and was widely respected for his strong commitment for communal harmony and brotherhood in the Jammu region.

“He never succumbed to the pressure of divisive forces,” Tarigami said.

The CPI(M) also expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and paid homage to the departed “valiant comrade”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021