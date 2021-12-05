Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj on private visit

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj on private visit
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived here at his ancestral home Swaraj Bhawan on a private visit.

Senior party leader Pramod Tiwari said he will be attending a marriage party of Kamala Nehru Trust CEO's son.

This is a personal visit and he won't be meeting party workers, to whom he will be interacting some other day, Tiwari said.

Gandhi will leave for Delhi today for the Parliament session tomorrow, Tiwari added.

The trust is linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family and the former Congress president is one of its trustees.

Tiwari said there are many trusts of the Nehru Gandhi family working in the field of medicine and education.

