Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj on private visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived here at his ancestral home Swaraj Bhawan on a private visit.

Senior party leader Pramod Tiwari said he will be attending a marriage party of Kamala Nehru Trust CEO's son.

This is a personal visit and he won't be meeting party workers, to whom he will be interacting some other day, Tiwari said.

Gandhi will leave for Delhi today for the Parliament session tomorrow, Tiwari added.

The trust is linked to the Nehru-Gandhi family and the former Congress president is one of its trustees.

Tiwari said there are many trusts of the Nehru Gandhi family working in the field of medicine and education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)