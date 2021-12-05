Left Menu

Gambia President Barrow on course for resunding election win, partial results show

Gambia President Adama Barrow is on course for a resounding election win, partial results from the election commission showed on Sunday. Barrow has won 36 of the 41 constituencies annouced so far from Saturday's vote. Twelve more remain to be announced. (Reporting By Bate Felix, editing by Edward McAllister)

Reuters | Banjul | Updated: 05-12-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 18:57 IST
Gambia President Adama Barrow is on course for a resounding election win, partial results from the election commission showed on Sunday.

Barrow has won 36 of the 41 constituencies annouced so far from Saturday's vote. Twelve more remain to be announced. (Reporting By Bate Felix, editing by Edward McAllister)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

