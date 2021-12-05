Left Menu

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi's son joins BJP

My fathers party is a part of the NDA National Democratic Alliance. Had I joined the JDU, people would have accused me of indulging in dynastic politics and said a father was promoting his son, so I decided to join the BJP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:10 IST
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi's son joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) national general secretary KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi joined the BJP here on Sunday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and other senior party leaders.

Apart from Tyagi, several workers from different political parties, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and other social outfits also became members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The new joinees expressed their faith in the nationalistic policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and also in the BJP's mantra of ''sabka sath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas''.

Asked what prompted him to join the saffron party, Tyagi, who is the president of the Delhi Powerlifting Association, told PTI, ''I was in election management for a number of years and was planning to enter politics. My father's party is a part of the NDA (National Democratic Alliance). Had I joined the JD(U), people would have accused me of indulging in dynastic politics and said a father was promoting his son, so I decided to join the BJP. I feel that the BJP will perform very well in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.'' He said the decision to join the BJP was ''absolutely'' his own.

''I asked my father and he told me that he is a very democratic person -- both inside the house and outside -- and that I am free to take my own decision,'' Tyagi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021