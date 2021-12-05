Left Menu

Parliamentary committees should make executive accountable: Lok Sabha speaker

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday said parliamentary committees should make the executive accountable for the development of the country.Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day centenary celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee PAC, Birla also said the PACs relevance as well as peoples hopes and expectations from it have also increased over a period of time.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:36 IST
Parliamentary committees should make executive accountable: Lok Sabha speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Sunday said parliamentary committees should make the executive accountable for the development of the country.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the two-day centenary celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Birla also said the PAC's relevance as well as people's hopes and expectations from it have also increased over a period of time. ''Therefore, it is the responsibility of the PAC to evolve itself and to be flexible in their processes and procedures,'' Birla was quoted as saying in an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

The committees should endeavour to work for the benefit and welfare of the last person standing in the queue, Birla said.

''The committees should make the executive accountable for the development of the country and ensure transparency in the working of the government,'' the speaker said. He also suggested that a common digital platform of the Public Accounts Committees of parliament and state legislatures should be created for sharing their best practices and monitor execution of their recommendations. Birla further suggested that parliamentary committees should directly interact with people and take inputs from them. The more they interact with people, the more effective and meaningful their recommendations will be, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021