Consistent erosion of Article 370 alienated people in J-K: CPI(M) leader

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:41 IST
Consistent erosion of Article 370 and denial of democracy alienated people in Jammu and Kashmir, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami said on Sunday.

The former legislator was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that although Article 370 was in place for decades, but there was no peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was the consistent erosion of Article 370 and denial of democracy which massively alienated people and thus created a fertile ground for disturbing peace and harmony. Unfortunately, that trend is aggravating and the situation is further exacerbating by abrogation of Article 370,” Tarigami wrote on Twitter.

Shah had asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in peace, good business investment and an influx of tourists in the Union territory.

Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35-A prohibited people from the rest of India to buy properties in the erstwhile state.

Both provisions were abrogated on August 5, 2019 and the state was divided into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

