Left Menu

Priyanka slams UP govt over 'lathi-charge' on protesters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 19:55 IST
Priyanka slams UP govt over 'lathi-charge' on protesters
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported lathi-charge by police on a group of protesters in Lucknow, saying the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has become synonymous with misrule.

Her attack on the BJP government came over media reports that claimed the Lucknow Police on Saturday evening used batons on a group of protesters holding a candlelight march alleging irregularities in the 2019 Uttar Pradesh teachers' entrance test.

''The youth of UP, carrying the light of candles, were raising their voice saying 'give employment','' Priyanka Gandhi said.

But the Yogi Adityanath government which has become synonymous with misrule beat those youths with sticks, the Congress general secretary alleged.

She urged the youth not to let the ''flame of the fight for the right to employment'' go out.

''I am with you in this fight,'' Priyanka Gandhi added.

She also posted a purported video of the police baton-charge on protesters in Lucknow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021