Last rites of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh Rosaiah performed with State honours

Hyderabad, Dec 5 PTI The mortal remains of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Konijeti Rosaiah were consigned to flames here on Sunday.Rosaiah 88 died while being taken to a private hospital here on Saturday after he fell ill.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:06 IST
Rosaiah (88) died while being taken to a private hospital here on Saturday after he fell ill. Rosaiah's mortal remains were kept at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Telangana, where Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders and workers paid their last respects.

His body was taken to a farmhouse here and the funeral of the departed leader was conducted with State honours.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other leaders condoled the death of Rosaiah. The State government also declared three days of mourning. Rosaiah's political journey began in 1968 as an MLC. He served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy in 2009. He had a challenging time as the Chief Minister in view of political developments following the sudden demise of the charismatic YSR in a chopper crash and with the separate Telangana agitation gaining momentum. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Narasaraopet in Andhra in 1999, Congress sources said. He had also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011 to August 30, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

