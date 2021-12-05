Left Menu

Uttarakhand man held for giving threat calls to Tikait

A man was apprehended for giving threatening and abusive calls to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, police here said on Sunday. According to police, the National Spokesman of Bhartiya Kisan union BKU had received two calls Saturday night from the man who abused and threatened him.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:20 IST
Uttarakhand man held for giving threat calls to Tikait
  • Country:
  • India

A man was apprehended for giving threatening and abusive calls to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, police here said on Sunday. According to police, the National Spokesman of Bhartiya Kisan union (BKU) had received two calls Saturday night from the man who abused and threatened him. An FIR was lodged at Kaushambi police station of Ghaziabad by head constable Nitin Sharma, who is deputed in Tikait’s security. Police investigated the call data and traced the call to one Surendra Rawat of Karan Prayag town in Uttrakhand, Senior superintendent of police Pawan Kumar told PTI. Rawat was immediately summoned by the local police and was interrogated, said Kumar.

He submitted a written apology to the police saying he had called Tikait in an inebriated condition, the SSP said. Earlier also, Tikait had received threatening calls twice. In its investigation of previous calls, police came to know that the accused had called the BKU leader regarding the farmers’ protest which he is leading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021