Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that he supported Vice President M Venkaiah Naidus suggestion that Parliament must meet for 100 days in a year, and added it should also deliberate upon key bills at length.He said issues must be debated in Parliament with depth.Chairman Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu says Parliament MUST meet for at least 100 days and state assemblies for at least 90 days in a year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:33 IST
Support suggestion on Parliament meeting for 100 days a yr, but it should also discuss bills: Ramesh
Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday that he supported Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's suggestion that Parliament must meet for 100 days in a year, and added it should also deliberate upon key bills at length.

He said issues must be debated in Parliament with depth.

''Chairman Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu says Parliament MUST meet for at least 100 days and state assemblies for at least 90 days in a year. I fully support this. Parliament must not only meet, but deliberate on Bills at length and debate issues in depth. Hope he can make it a reality,'' Ramesh said on Twitter.

The Congress leader has been critical of the passage of key bills without debate and scrutiny in Parliament.

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu had suggested on Saturday that Parliament should meet for a minimum of 100 days and state legislatures for at least 90 days every year and added there should be a political consensus on this issue.

He also called for a wider debate on freebies for harmonising welfare obligations with developmental needs and urged the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament to examine this aspect to enable wider discussion.

Naidu was speaking at an event in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark 100 years of the Public Accounts Committee.

