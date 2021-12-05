Left Menu

BJP leader calls Tikait 'terrorist', says Rajbhar worked as 'shooter' for Ansari

The BJP leader held Tikait responsible for the death of 700 farmers during the course of the agitation against the laws and demanded that a case be registered against him and his property seized to compensate the kin of dead farmers.Farm union leaders have claimed that over 700 farmers died during the course of the agitation.In the video message, Rajbhar said the protesting farmer leaders, including Tikait, are ugravaadi terrorists.

In a controversial statement, a BJP leader on Sunday called BKU leader Rakesh Tikait a ''terrorist'' and said the withdrawal of the central farm laws will lead to losses for farmers and profit for ''Khalistani gundas''. In a purported video that surfaced on social media, the former Ghosi Lok Sabha MP, Harinarayan Rajbhar, also alleged that Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar worked as ''a shooter of mafia Mukhtar Ansari''. The BJP leader held Tikait responsible for the death of ''700 farmers'' during the course of the agitation against the laws and demanded that a case be registered against him and his property seized to compensate the kin of dead farmers.

Farm union leaders have claimed that over 700 farmers died during the course of the agitation.

In the video message, Rajbhar said the protesting farmer leaders, including Tikait, are ''ugravaadi'' (terrorists). ''Rakesh Tikait is responsible for the death of 700 farmers, who were protesting against the three farm laws. A case should be registered against Tikait and his property be seized so that compensation be given to kin of the dead farmers,” he said. The withdrawal of the three farm laws has resulted in a big loss for farmers and profit for a handful of ''Khalistani gundas'', he alleged. ''Farmer leaders took undue advantage of the flexible stand of the government. The protesters are not farmers,'' he said. Harinarayan Rajbhar also attacked SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, saying before joining politics, the opposition party leader was ''a shooter of mafia Mukhtar Ansari''.

''Om Prakash Rajbhar in order to hide his criminal past, donned the attire of a politician,'' he alleged.

Reacting to the BJP leader’s statement, SBSP general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, ''This is only a reflection of a possible defeat, which the BJP will face in the upcoming elections. The leader who has made the statement should show a document to prove his claims.'' PTI COR NAV RDK RDK

