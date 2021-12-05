Following are the top stories at 2115 hours: NATION CAL16 NL-6TH LD - FIRING 14 civilians killed by security forces in Nagaland; 1 soldier killed as rioting breaks out Kohima/Guwahati/New Delhi: Security forces opened fire on civilians killing 14 and injuring 11 more in Nagaland's Mon district in three consecutive incidents of firing the first of which was possibly a case of mistaken identity, police said on Sunday. One soldier also died in rioting which followed.

The DEL68 LD VIRUS 17 more Omicron cases detected in India; Delhi, Rajasthan report first cases of the COVID-19 variant Jaipur/Mumbai/New Delhi: India reported 17 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Sunday - nine persons in Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune district and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania - taking the tally to 21 in the country.

DEL58 RJ-SHAH-LD BJP Will never topple govt, says Shah; dares Cong to call early polls in Rajasthan Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dismissed accusations that the BJP tried to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan and dared the ruling party to call early polls if it thinks people support it. DEL52 AAP LD BJP AAP accuses BJP of poaching its MP, MLAs from Punjab; Bhagwant Mann claims he was offered money, cabinet berth Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to poach its lawmakers from Punjab including its state unit president Bhagwant Mann who claimed he was offered money and a place in the Union Cabinet if he joined the saffron party ahead of assembly election.

DEL50 VACCINE-ADDITIONAL DOSE-NTAGI NTAGI to consider administering 'additional' dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised people New Delhi: The issue of administering 'additional' dose of COVID-19 vaccine to immunocompromised individuals will be deliberated upon in the meeting of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation scheduled to be held on December 6, official sources said. By Payal Banerjee DEL46 CONG-BAGHEL-LD INTERVIEW No Opposition alliance sans Congress possible at national level: Baghel New Delhi: Days after Mamata Banerjee's ''no UPA'' jibe, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday attacked the TMC chief, saying she must clarify whether she wants to make TMC the main Opposition party by fighting those in power or by taking on fellow Opposition parties. By Asim Kamal MDS12 TN-AIADMK-LD WRANGLING Wrangling over AIADMK leadership clouds Jaya's anniversary event Chennai: Claims over leadership became the focal point at the former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's death anniversary event held here on Sunday with the main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, led by O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, asserting that it is a 'fortress' that cannot be shaken by anyone.

DEL66 ED-JACQUELINE At Mumbai airport, ED stops actor Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday stopped actor Jacqueline Fernandez from flying abroad as she may be required to join an ongoing money laundering investigation against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, officials said.

DEL64 RS-PRODUCTIVITY RS lost 52.30% of scheduled sitting time during first week of winter session: Secretariat New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha lost 52.30 per cent of the scheduled sitting time during the first week of the ongoing winter session on account of disruptions and forced adjournments, the RS secretariat said.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-POLLUTION Air pollution: Builders' body moves SC against construction ban in Delhi-NCR New Delhi: A builders' body has moved the Supreme Court seeking to vacate its order by which it had re-imposed the ban on construction activities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

FOREIGN FGN20 NEPAL-POLITICS Rajendra Lingden elected president of Nepal's pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kathmandu: Nepal's pro-Hindu Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) elected Member of Parliament Rajendra Prasad Lingden as its chairman, after incumbent, president Kamal Thapa was defeated at the outfit's General Convention here on Sunday. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN18 JAISHANKAR-INDIAN OCEAN-CHINA Jaishankar flags 'sharpening of tensions' on territorial issues across Asia amidst China's rise Abu Dhabi: The consequences of China's rise and its growing capabilities are ''particularly profound'', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he flagged the ''sharpening of tensions'' on territorial issues across Asia with Beijing's actions raising a question mark on the agreements of yesteryears.

SPORTS SPD24 SPO-CRI-IND-SA-SELECTION SA Team Selection: Virat's ODI captaincy, Ishant's place in Test, back-up No. 3 up for discussion Mumbai: Virat Kohli's position as India's ODI captain, his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane's future as vice-captain in the longest format along with 100-Test man Ishant Sharma's place will be up for discussion when the national selectors pick the jumbo squad for the tour of South Africa later this week.

By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)