New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.15 pm.

DEL67 RJ-LD OMICRON Nine, including four of family, test positive for Omicron in Jaipur Jaipur: Four members of a family, who recently returned from South Africa, and their five acquaintances have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus here, officials said on Sunday.

DEL58 RJ-SHAH-LD BJP Will never topple govt, says Shah; dares Cong to call early polls in Rajasthan Jaipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dismissed accusations that the BJP tried to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan and dared the ruling party to call early polls if it thinks people support it.

DEL52 AAP LD BJP AAP accuses BJP of poaching its MP, MLAs from Punjab; Bhagwant Mann claims he was offered money, cabinet berth Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to poach its lawmakers from Punjab including its state unit president Bhagwant Mann who claimed he was offered money and a place in the Union Cabinet if he joined the saffron party ahead of assembly election.

DEL34 DL-SIDHU Sidhu does a Kejriwal, joins guest teachers' protest in Delhi New Delhi: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the sit-in protest of Delhi guest teachers demanding regularisation of their jobs outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines on Sunday.

DES39 PB-CHANNI-AAP Punjab CM trashes AAP leader Raghav Chadha's illegal mining charge Rupnagar (Pb): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday trashed Raghav Chadha's claims of illegal mining in his Assembly constituency and gave a strict warning to AAP leaders from Delhi that no ''outsider'' would be allowed to raise an ''unfounded alarm'' in the state.

DEL37 UP-SP-APJ KALAM Uttar Pradesh polls: SP finds new icon in 'missile man' APJ Abdul Kalam Lucknow: Aggressively positioning itself against the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party seems to have found a new icon for itself -- former president APJ Abdul Kalam -- who shares space with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and socialist leaders on Akhilesh Yadav's campaign rath. DEL18 RAHUL-UP-PROTEST UP govt beat those seeking employment with sticks, remember this when BJP seeks votes: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported lathi-charge by police on a group of protesters in Lucknow, saying it beat those seeking employment with sticks and asked people to remember this when the BJP comes seeking votes.

DES43 UP-BJP LEADER-TIKAIT BJP leader calls Tikait 'terrorist', says Rajbhar worked as 'shooter' for Ansari Ballia: In a controversial statement, a BJP leader on Sunday called BKU leader Rakesh Tikait a ''terrorist'' and said the withdrawal of the central farm laws will lead to losses for farmers and profit for ''Khalistani gundas''.

DES38 UP-BKU-CALLER Uttarakhand man held for giving threat calls to Tikait Ghaziabad: A man was apprehended for giving threatening and abusive calls to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, police here said on Sunday.

DES41 UP-SP-APARNA YADAV Netaji built toilets for women but didn't click pics, unlike BJP govt leaders: Aparna Yadav Amethi: Taking a dig at the BJP, Aparna Yadav on Sunday claimed her father-in-law, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, built toilets for women but never got his photos clicked, unlike leaders of the current government.

DES34 PRIYANKA-UP-PROTEST Priyanka slams UP govt over 'lathi-charge' on protesters New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported lathi-charge by police on a group of protesters in Lucknow, saying the Yogi Adityanath dispensation has become synonymous with misrule.

DES26 UP-RAHUL-VISIT Rahul Gandhi in Prayagraj on private visit Prayagraj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived here at his ancestral home Swaraj Bhawan on a private visit.

DES18 UP-MOSQUE-KRISHNA Mathura: Anti-riot drill conducted ahead of Dec 6 mosque threat Mathura (UP): The city police conducted an anti-riot drill to check its preparedness against the threat by right wing groups to place a Krishna idol in a mosque on December 6, an official said here on Sunday.

DES16 HP-COVID-LD-VACCINATION Nadda says PM to inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur next yr; lauds HP CM for 100 per cent vaccination Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fully functional All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur next year, BJP national president JP Nadda said on Sunday. DES7 HP-NADDA-HOSPITAL Nadda inaugurates OPD at AIIMS in HP's Bilaspur before function to mark 100 per cent vaccination Shimla: BJP president and Rajya Sabha member Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated an out-patient department (OPD) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

DES19 UKD-RIJIJU Centre taking measures to simplify justice delivery system: Rijiju Pithoragarh: Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said the Centre is taking various measures to simplify the justice delivery system in the country.

