AIADMK demands CBI probe into death of former TNPCB chief

The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman A V Venkatachalam's demise, expressing doubts over his death by suicide. Days ago, Venkatachalam, against whom the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption had filed a case of corruption died of suicide here, according to police. He was a retired Indian Forest Service officer and former TNPCB chief. AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami alleged that the officer was reportedly 'intimidated' by the DMK government and 'coerced' to give statements to back foisted charges that pertained to the previous government led by his party. Refusing to accept that Venkatachalam died of suicide, Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said that there was no scope for such a senior official to take such an extreme step and claimed that there is suspicion and mystery over the former TNPCB chief's death. Hence, a CBI probe should be ordered by the Tamil Nadu government into the death of Venkatachalam for a fair enquiry, he urged. Urging the police department to act honestly and not dance according to the tunes of the ruling DMK, Palaniswami said they must give up the practice of 'obtaining statements' from honest officers through 'intimidation.' PTI VGN SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)