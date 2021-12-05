Left Menu

AIADMK demands CBI probe into death of former TNPCB chief

The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman A V Venkatachalams demise, expressing doubts over his death by suicide.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 21:25 IST
AIADMK demands CBI probe into death of former TNPCB chief
  • Country:
  • India

The main opposition AIADMK on Sunday demanded a CBI probe into former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board chairman A V Venkatachalam's demise, expressing doubts over his death by suicide. Days ago, Venkatachalam, against whom the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption had filed a case of corruption died of suicide here, according to police. He was a retired Indian Forest Service officer and former TNPCB chief. AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami alleged that the officer was reportedly 'intimidated' by the DMK government and 'coerced' to give statements to back foisted charges that pertained to the previous government led by his party. Refusing to accept that Venkatachalam died of suicide, Palaniswami, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said that there was no scope for such a senior official to take such an extreme step and claimed that there is suspicion and mystery over the former TNPCB chief's death. Hence, a CBI probe should be ordered by the Tamil Nadu government into the death of Venkatachalam for a fair enquiry, he urged. Urging the police department to act honestly and not dance according to the tunes of the ruling DMK, Palaniswami said they must give up the practice of 'obtaining statements' from honest officers through 'intimidation.' PTI VGN SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021