SP MLA 'headbutts' cop during protest in UP's Chandauli

Reportedly, the police tried to deter the protesters through peaceful means, but when the SP workers did not relent they resorted to lathicharge.It was alleged that Sakaldiha MLA Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav hit Circle Officer CO Aniruddh Singh with his head when the police were trying to control the protesters.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 05-12-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 21:29 IST
SP MLA 'headbutts' cop during protest in UP's Chandauli
A Samajwadi Party MLA on Sunday allegedly headbutted a police personnel during a protest in Chandauli district against the state government, police here said. A video of the incident also circulated later on social media in which the leader was seen holding the officer by his neck and butting his head with his. According to the police, the SP workers were staging a protest ahead of the arrival of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that they should be allowed to go to the venue of programme.

It was alleged that Sakaldiha MLA Prabhu Narayan Singh Yadav hit Circle Officer CO Aniruddh Singh with his head when the police were trying to control the protesters. The incident took place when Yadav, along with former SP MP Ramkishun and former SP MLA Manoj Singh and other party workers were going to hand over a memorandum to the CM. The police stopped the protesters midway, however they were not deterred and blocked the main road.

After the alleged headbutting, other SP workers too became aggressive forcing police to resort to lathicharge, said Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal.

A case has been registered and probe started in this matter, he added. Taking a jibe at the SP leaders, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh in a tweet in Hindi said, ''People wearing red caps have given a small demonstration of their training.'' Union minister Anurag Thakur too condemned the act.

''Akhilesh Yadav do you want to bring back gundaraj and mafiaraj in the state. The SP people are synonymous with beating up people,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Both leaders also posted the video of the incident.

