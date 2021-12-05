Left Menu

Woman BJP worker in Chhattisgarh creates ruckus in party office over denial of ticket for municipal polls

The incident occurred in the BJP office located in the Supela area of Bhilai town when a meeting of the party leaders and workers to devise a strategy for the polls, scheduled on December 20, was underway.Suman Unni 54 was seeking a ticket to contest the election as a corporator from ward no.

Dissatisfied over the selection of a candidate for the upcoming polls to a municipal body in Chhattisgarh, a woman BJP worker on Sunday created a ruckus in the party office in Durg district in the presence of senior leaders.

A video of the incident showed the woman worker purportedly throwing a chair in front of senior leaders, including former minister Prem Prakash Pandey and Vaishali Nagar MLA Vidyaratan Bhasin, and heard shouting “where is my ticket”? The incident occurred in the BJP office located in the Supela area of Bhilai town when a meeting of the party leaders and workers to devise a strategy for the polls, scheduled on December 20, was underway.

Suman Unni (54) was seeking a ticket to contest the election as a corporator from ward no. 65 in sector 10 which falls under the Bhilai Municipal Corporation. The BJP has fielded Rita Yadav from this ward. The last date for filing of nominations for the polls was December 3.

Angry over the denial of a ticket, Unni accused the party of giving tickets for municipal polls after taking money.

“During the previous urban body polls, I was seeking candidature but was denied and this time it happened again. The party has insulted me and gave tickets after taking money,” she alleged.

Refuting the charges, Pandey said Unni has levelled ''baseless'' allegations after she did not get a ticket.

General elections will be held in 15 urban bodies, including four municipal corporations, in the state on December 20. 17 wards in 16 civic bodies will witness by-elections. Three municipal corporations, including Bhilai, and one municipal council that will go to polls fall in the Durg, the home district of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Counting of votes will be held on December 23.

