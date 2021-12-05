Left Menu

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi's son Amrish joins BJP

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:25 IST
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi's son Amrish joins BJP
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi in Lucknow. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi's son Amrish Tyagi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. Speaking to reporters here today, Amrish Tyagi said, "This is the beginning of my political career. Earlier, I was doing managing the election work. The nation is on the path of development under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. The Uttar Pradesh is under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath."

Speaking about his father and JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, Amrish Tyagi said, "My father has been an important part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a long time. JD(U) and BJP are continuously working together for the people of Bihar. My father is a very democratic person and he supported me when I decided to join BJP when I took this decision. I believe he is happy with the decision." The development comes ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021