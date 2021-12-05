Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan announces bravery medal for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 22:35 IST
Pak PM Imran Khan announces bravery medal for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced that a medal of bravery will be conferred on a man who tried to save the Sri Lankan factory manager from a mob by risking his own life in Sialkot.

The CCTV footage showed a man, identified as the production manager Malik Adnan, confronting a group of angry men all by himself and making desperate attempts to avert the flare-up and then trying to shield Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana from the mob in a Sialkot factory.

The mob later overpowered Adnan and dragged the Sri Lankan out on the road and tortured him with kicks, stones and iron rods, killing him on the spot. The mob had then set the body on fire over allegations of blasphemy.

''On behalf of the nation I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot including endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim,'' Khan tweeted.

''We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat," he further added.

On Saturday, Khan spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to convey the nation's ''anger and shame'' to the brutal killing.

''Spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today in UAE to convey our nation's anger & shame to people of Sri Lanka at the vigilante killing of Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot,'' the premier had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021