Left Menu

'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 05-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 23:57 IST
'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

The “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal”, which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached Mathura on Sunday.

It received a grand reception from hundreds of Army personnel gathered at Yodha Gate, when it was taken from the Gunners Gate.

''The Mashaal received at Mathura is one of the four victory flames flagged off in four cardinal directions last year,'' Station Commander Brigadier Ashok Manocha said.

He said the flame will stay in Mathura for seven days.

Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi are being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation. The victory flames have been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back at New Delhi this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States
3
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, will be provided to security forces soon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah says anti-drone technology being developed, wi...

 India
4
Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

Research finds new insights to fight against soft drinks consumption

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021