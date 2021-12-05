'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' reaches Mathura

The “Swarnim Vijay Mashaal”, which was lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year marking the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, reached Mathura on Sunday.

It received a grand reception from hundreds of Army personnel gathered at Yodha Gate, when it was taken from the Gunners Gate.

''The Mashaal received at Mathura is one of the four victory flames flagged off in four cardinal directions last year,'' Station Commander Brigadier Ashok Manocha said.

He said the flame will stay in Mathura for seven days.

Four Victory Flames lit from the eternal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi are being carried throughout the cities and villages across the nation. The victory flames have been sent to four cardinal directions of the country and they will converge back at New Delhi this month.

