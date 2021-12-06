Look forward to continue working with B'desh PM to further deepen ties: Modi
As India and Bangladesh commemorate the Maitri Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he looks forward to continue working with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen bilateral ties.
''Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship,'' Modi tweeted.
''I look forward to continue working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties,'' he said.
During PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March to attend the country's national day, it was decided to commemorate the day as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day).
Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.
India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh.
