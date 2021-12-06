Amit Shah to make statement on Nagaland firing incident in Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah will make a detailed statement in Lok Sabha on Monday on the Nagaland incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members raised the Nagaland issue with Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saying it was a sad incident.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it was a sensitive and important issue.

''Today itself, the home minister will give a detailed statement (on the issue),'' he said.

Lok Speaker Om Birla said the home minister has given him in writing that he will make a statement on the incident in the House.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said the firing incident has shaken the nation. ''Our simple expectation is that home minister come to the House and make a statement''.

Earlier, sources had said Shah might first make the statement in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha.

On Sunday, the Army expressed deep regret over the incident in Mon district of Nagaland and ordered a Court of Inquiry.

According to the police in Nagaland's capital Kohima, it was investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

