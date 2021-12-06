Left Menu

Look forward to continue working with B'desh PM to further deepen ties: Modi

As India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he looks forward to continue working with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen bilateral ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 12:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
As India and Bangladesh commemorate 'Maitri Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he looks forward to continue working with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen bilateral ties. 'Maitri Diwas' is being observed on Monday to mark India recognising the newly-formed country Bangladesh in 1971.

''Today India and Bangladesh commemorate Maitri Diwas. We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship,'' Modi tweeted.

''I look forward to continue working with PM Sheikh Hasina to further expand and deepen our ties,'' he said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted that ''today we mark 50 years of India recognizing an independent, sovereign Bangladesh''. India was one of the first countries to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with Bangladesh on December 6, 1971, he noted.

India-Bangladesh 'Maitri (friendship)' forged in shared martyrdom during the Liberation War, has traversed a 50-year journey towards scripting 'Shonali Adhyaya (golden chapter)' in bilateral relations, Bagchi tweeted.

''This year both countries jointly celebrate #MaitriDiwas under the leadership of PM @narendramodi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina,'' he said.

During PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh in March to attend the country's national day, it was decided to commemorate the day as Maitri Diwas (Friendship Day).

Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had recognised Bangladesh on December 6, 1971.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

