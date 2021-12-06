Nagaland firing issue raised in RS; Opposition demands statement from home minister

The Nagaland firing incident in which 14 civilians were killed during an anti-insurgency operation by security forces was raised in Rajya Sabha Monday morning as Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the home minister make a statement on the matter.

There has been a very serious and most tragic development in which six innocent civilians were killed on December 4 by security forces in Mon district of Nagaland mistaking them for militants, Kharge said in the morning session, expressing concerns over the incident.

This horrific oversight led to clashes resulting in reported death of eight more civilians and one security person, the senior Congress leader said.

''Sir, the matter is very serious and horrendous. We demand a statement by the Minister of Home Affairs on it in the House today only. It is a serious matter, I request you to direct the minister to make a statement,'' Kharge said, addressing the Chair.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he had a talk with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and also with Home Minister Amit Shah. ''The home minister has written to me saying that he will definitely make a statement today afternoon,'' the chairman said, disallowing any other member to speak on the issue saying it has already been raised by the Leader of Opposition.

He assured the members that they will be permitted to seek clarification after the minister's statement.

''This is a very serious issue, very unfortunate. It is also sensitive. Let us keep the sensitivity in mind and at the same time the seriousness of the issue,'' he added.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal also said the matter is serious. ''The government is seized of the matter. The government will make a detailed statement on this issue,'' he said.

Naidu later called for the first Zero Hour mention. During Zero Hour, matters are raised with the permission of the Chair.

However, several members wanted to raise their points.

As multiple MPs spoke simultaneously, Naidu referred to TMC member Derek O'Brien, and said ''you can't speak as you like''.

A visibly upset Naidu, tried to move ahead with the Zero Hour, but the protest continued.

''The House is adjourned sacrificing Zero Hour, public issues because of some people for not cooperating,'' he said, and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

Earlier, Naidu informed that Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Banda Prakash had called on him and informed about his resignation from the Rajya Sabha with effect from December 4.

He said the TRS MP resigned ''voluntarily'' and his resignation has been accepted.

The chairman also informed the House that Leader of JD (U) Ram Nath Thakur has informed that member Mahendra Prasad is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital and has sought leave of absence from the entire proceedings of the Winter Session. The House granted him the leave of absence.

Naidu also said some members had given notice under Rule 267 (Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States - Rajya Sabha) for suspension of the listed business of the day to take up the issues raised by them. The notices were not permitted.

The Chairman further said a notice has also been received under Rule 267 (discussion on a matter of public interest), which he has to examine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)