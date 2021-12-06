Left Menu

Answer members' questions in the House itself: LS Speaker to ministers

I will collect the information and share it with him, the minister said in his response to the members questions.

Answer members' questions in the House itself: LS Speaker to ministers
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked ministers to answer the members' questions in the House itself.

His suggestion came after Minister of States for Finance Bhagwant Kishanrao Karad, while responding to a question of a member in the House about the Mudra loan beneficiaries, said he will collect the information and share it with him.

''Why is this House for if you will collect information about everything and then share it,'' the Speaker said on the minister's response during the Question Hour. BJP's Bhilwara MP Subhash Chandra Baheria had sought details from the minister on the number of people who have applied for a second loan under under the Mudra scheme after successfully using the first loan they got from the bank ''First Mudra loan is called Shishu loan and the second Kisore and Tarun. I will collect the information and share it with him,'' the minister said in his response to the member's questions.

