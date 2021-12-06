Telangana leader Vittal joins BJP

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Telangana employees association president Ch Vittal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, alleging that there is no respect for leaders associated with the movement for the state's formation in the TRS government there. He joined the party here in the presence of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and its chief national spokesperson Anil Baluni. Expressing confidence that the BJP will form the government in the state after next elections, he said the youth in Telangana is suffering for want of employment despite over two lakh vacancies there. Welcoming him, Naqvi said the country is divided between those promoting democracy and those promoting dynasty. The BJP has been working to expand democracy and acceptability of its leadership has been rising in every field and region, he said. Chugh said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's government has ''sidelined'' people who struggled for the state's creation while he has promoted his family members in his government. He has made it a place of ''loot'', Chugh alleged targeting Rao. Telangana movement leaders have been steadily joining the BJP, he said, noting that Vittal had been associated with it.

