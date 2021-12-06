Left Menu

India heading in direction shown by Ambedkar, but narrow-minded tendencies hindering it: Fadnavis

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:33 IST
The country is heading in the direction shown by Dr B R Ambedkar, but some “narrow-minded” tendencies are trying to throw it off the track, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed on Monday without naming any party or leader.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Fadnavis said they heard a speech of the Constitution's architect earlier (at an event here), and the same needs to be delivered in Parliament in view of the prevailing situation.

The BJP leader was apparently referring to instances of disruption in Parliament proceedings.

“He (Ambedkar) had said we can make the country great if give up narrow mindset and think of walking together on one path. The country is going ahead in that direction. But some narrow-minded tendencies are trying to throw it off that track,” Fadnavis said at the event, which was also attended by Union minister Narayan Rane.

The Constitution worked out by Ambedkar has in it answers to all the problems the country faces, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, and hailed the social reformer's contribution towards higher literacy rate.

