Sikkim Assembly adjourned after making obituary references

The Sikkim Assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after obituary references were made to three former legislators who died recently.

Speaker L B Das took up the obituary references to former Deputy Chief Minister PT Luksom, former minister Thukchuk Lachungpa and Sukumar Pradhan.

The 32-member Assembly also observed a two minute silence in memory of the departed former legislators.

After the obituary references, the Speaker adjourned the House till Tuesday.

The House will transact various legislative and financial business on the remaining two days of the three-day session.

