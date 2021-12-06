Left Menu

Respect for PM Modi increased manifold after he turned down my wish to resign from LS in 2014: HD Devegowda

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda has said that his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased manifold when he turned down his wish to resign from the Lok Sabha.

ANI | Mandya (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:40 IST
Respect for PM Modi increased manifold after he turned down my wish to resign from LS in 2014: HD Devegowda
Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Prime Minister H D Devegowda has said that his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased manifold when he turned down his wish to resign from the Lok Sabha. While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Devegowda recalled the incident when he had challenged the Prime Minister ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins 276 seats and comes to power, he would resign from Lok Sabha.

"I had told him that if you win 276 seats then I will resign. You can rule by forging an alliance with other parties but if you win a clear majority of 276 seats on your own, then I will resign," Devegowda said, who is also the National President of Janata Dal (Secular). He further said the Prime Minister wrote a letter inviting him to the oath-taking ceremony after the BJP came to power. After attending the celebrations, Devegowda said he sought an appointment with PM Modi to tender his resignation from the Lok Sabha.

"I went there and I offered my resignation. Whatever kind of person he is, that day when my car came to the portico, he himself came, held me by my hand and took me inside as I have knee pain," he said. Devegowda further narrated that when he expressed his wish to resign, PM Modi asked him, "Why are you taking things spoken during the election so seriously?"

"He (PM Modi) also said that he would require to take suggestions with me whenever the situation arises," the JD(S) chief said. Since that day, Devegowda said, he changed his opinion about PM Modi.

"I realised the change in his personality from when he was as a Gujarat Chief Minister to what he is after becoming the Prime Minister," he remarked. Devegowda further said that PM Modi immediately agrees to meet him whenever he wishes to see him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021