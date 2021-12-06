Left Menu

Turkey says it's not asking Qatar for money amid currency crash

Turkey is not asking Qatar to send any money to help a meltdown in the lira currency, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference in Doha, adding discussions ahead of President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Doha focused solely on improving ties.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 15:51 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkey is not asking Qatar to send any money to help a meltdown in the lira currency, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a news conference in Doha, adding discussions ahead of President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Doha focused solely on improving ties. "We didn't come to Qatar to ask them to send any specific (amount of) money. We are here only to discuss improving our ties," he told reporters.

The lira shed some 30% over the last month in a selloff driven by aggressive interest rate cuts championed by Erdogan, but that economists and opposition politicians say are reckless in part due to soaring inflation. Asked whether Erdogan would ask Qatar for economic support during talks in Doha this week, Cavusoglu said Turkey had taken measures to limit the exchange-rate volatility. The two countries would sign a range of agreements in sectors like health and education while boosting military cooperation, he added.

