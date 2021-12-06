Qatar, Turkey to sign dozens of agreements, no financial help expected

Doha and Ankara are set to sign dozens of agreements during President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Qatar as the Gulf state keeps a close eye on the economic situation in Turkey, the Qatari foreign minister said on Monday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told reporters Qatar was looking at opportunities emerging from Turkey's economic challenges.

Cavusoglu said Turkey, which is grappling with high inflation and a currency crisis following a series of interest rate cuts, had no plans to ask Doha for financial assistance.

