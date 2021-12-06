Left Menu

Turnout at PM's rally indicates BJP coming to power again in 2022: UKD BJP chief

The BJP has said the impressive turnout at Prime Minister Narendra Modis recent rally in Dehradun is a clear indication that the double engine government is coming to power again in Uttarakhand with a huge win.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:07 IST
The BJP has said the impressive turnout at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent rally in Dehradun is a clear indication that the ''double engine'' government is coming to power again in Uttarakhand with a huge win. ''The Prime Minister gifted development projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore to the state at the rally. It proves that there is no gap between what the BJP says and what it does. The impressive turnout at the PM's rally is a clear indication that the double engine government is all set to storm to power in 2022 with a thumping majority,'' state BJP president Madan Kaushik said at a press conference here on Sunday. The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state in 2017. People from all sections participated in the rally which also saw the inauguration and foundation laying of development projects worth over Rs 18,000 crore covering different sectors. These projects will help catapult the state to the number one position in a few years, Kaushik said.

The grand success of the PM's rally and the speedy implementation of development projects have made the Congress leaders jittery, he claimed.

