RLD leader accuses nephews behind attack on his convoy: Police

Former Bulandshahr’s Sadar block chief Haji Yunus whose one associate was killed and five others were injured in an attack by unidentified gunmen last evening, has accused his four nephews of plotting the attack, police said on Monday.

Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said Yunus has named six persons, including his four nephews, in plotting the attack in collusion with eight-ten other identified people who attacked the convoy.

In his complaint, Yunus, a former BSP leader who joined RLD on Saturday, has said his nephews Anas, Danish, Zaid and Asad along with their friends Naved and Haris plotted the attack because he had been pursuing murder cases of his elder brother Haji Aleem and later’s wife Rihana in which his nephews were involved, the SP said.

While Anas is currently lodged in Buladshahr jail for the last one and half years for his alleged role in his father Aleem’s murder, he along with his other brothers are also facing the charges of their mother Rihana’s murder earlier, the SP said. Out of the six persons, named by Yunus in his complaint, two left India a day before the attack and others are also suspected of trying to leave the country, the SP said, adding that police have issued look-out notices for them.

A man was killed and five others were injured on Sunday evening when Yunus’ convoy returning from a wedding ceremony at Bhajpura village was attacked by around eight-ten gunmen.

The attack had been repulsed by Yunus’ security personnel who too opened fire at the assailants forcing them to retreat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)