Left Menu

BJP MP alleges scam worth thousands of crores in paddy procurement in Telangana, demands probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 16:44 IST
BJP MP alleges scam worth thousands of crores in paddy procurement in Telangana, demands probe
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging a ''scam worth thousands of crores'' of rupees in the procurement of paddy in Telangana, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao and requested the Centre to order a probe and take necessary action.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dharmapuri said the farmers of the state were in a bad condition and between 2014-2020 as many as 416 farmers had committed suicide in Siddipet, the home district of the chief minister and home, health and finance ministers.

''The Centre has never said it will not procure rice from Telangana. While there has been a delay in procurement from the state, the FCI (Food Corporation of India) over the last five years has increased its procurement from 35.96 lakh metric tonne to 94.53 lakh metric tonne...,'' he said.

''Modern rice mills are minting money (with procurement) at Rs 400 per quintal. The scam of thousands of crores is being run under the supervision of the son of the chief minister of Telangana. I want the central government to investigate into the entire scenario and take necessary action,'' the BJP MP said.

Sunil Kumar Pintu of the JDU demanded that courts conduct business in local languages. He said that both arguments and the final judgement in all cases should be in the local language so that people from rural households do not have to depend on lawyers and middle men to understand their cases.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore spoke on the fireworks industry in his constituency and urged the government to give them a hearing regarding green approvals from CSIR-NEERI.

BSP MP Danish Ali raised the issue of allocation of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram.

BJP MP from Rajasthan Arjun Lal Meena urged the union education minister to establish a Navodaya Vidyalaya in his constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021